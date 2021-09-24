Pop Musical & Juliet Reopens at London's Shaftesbury Theatre September 24

Miriam-Teak Lee returns to her Olivier-winning role as Juliet.

& Juliet, the hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, resumes performances at London's Shaftesbury Theatre beginning September 24.

Returning to the production are Olivier winners Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, and David Bedella as Lance, plus Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran as Francois. Alex Thomas-Smith joins the principal cast in the role of May.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher, and Rhys Wilkinson.

Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) directs & Juliet, which features a story by David West Read (Schitt’s Creek); choreography by Jennifer Weber; set design by Soutra Gilmour; costume design by Paloma Young; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman; lighting design by Howard Hudson; sound design by Gareth Owen; and video design by Andrzej Goulding, with casting by Stuart Burt.

The musical features pop anthems by Max Martin, including "…Baby One More Time," "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "It’s My Life," "I Want It That Way," and "Can’t Stop the Feeling!" as well as the new song: "One More Try," also written by Martin.

Martin and Tim Headington produce & Juliet wth Martin Dodd, Jenny Petersson, and Theresa Steele Page.



(Updated September 24, 2021)