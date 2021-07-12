Pop-Up Ticket Booth Will Open in Midtown 'I Love NY' Gift Shop

A pop-up ticket booth to sell tickets to the various Off-Broadway, dance, comedy shows will open July 14 in the I Love NY Gift Shop at 1657 Broadway. Performing Now NYC acts as a placeholder of sorts for the TDF-run TKTS, the central location for discounted ticket buying in Times Square, which is currently shuttered until September 14.
The project is presented by the Off-Broadway Alliance, in association with the Theater Center and the Torkian Group. The ticket booth will be open Monday–Friday from 3 to 8 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 AM and 7 PM.
Customers can purchase same-day tickets at face value and pay an additional $4 service fee which will go to The Actors Fund. Only credit cards will be accepted. Information about participating shows can be found on PerformingNowNYC.com.
The initiative aims to boost audience awareness of all the shows that have opened and are continuing to open as New York City returns to normal. Any productions interested in being listed should contact Catherine@TheTheaterCenter.com. There is no charge for shows to participate.