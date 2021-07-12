Pop-Up Ticket Booth Will Open in Midtown 'I Love NY' Gift Shop

The Performing Now NYC booth offers tickets to Off-Broadway, dance, and comedy shows.

A pop-up ticket booth to sell tickets to the various Off-Broadway, dance, comedy shows will open July 14 in the I Love NY Gift Shop at 1657 Broadway. Performing Now NYC acts as a placeholder of sorts for the TDF-run TKTS, the central location for discounted ticket buying in Times Square, which is currently shuttered until September 14.

The project is presented by the Off-Broadway Alliance, in association with the Theater Center and the Torkian Group. The ticket booth will be open Monday–Friday from 3 to 8 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays between 11 AM and 7 PM.

Customers can purchase same-day tickets at face value and pay an additional $4 service fee which will go to The Actors Fund. Only credit cards will be accepted. Information about participating shows can be found on PerformingNowNYC.com.