Porgy and Bess, The Exterminating Angel, More Stream for Free in English-Language Week of Met Streams

Week 39 of the Metropolitan Opera's nightly series features seven titles with English libretti.

The Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams series continues with a week of operas all with English libretti. The lineup includes The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Thomas Adès' The Exterminating Angel, and Kurt Weill's Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny. Looking ahead, the Met also has themed weeks dedicated to operatic epics and holiday fare, and enters 2021 with a week-long salute to the late superstar tenor Luciano Pavarotti. The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below. December 7: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest

Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. Originally broadcast November 10, 2012. December 8: John Adams’s Doctor Atomic

Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, Richard Paul Fink, and Eric Owens, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Originally broadcast November 8, 2008. December 9: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles. Originally broadcast March 15, 2008. December 10: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel

Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and John Tomlinson. conducted by Thomas Adès. Originally broadcast November 18, 2017. December 11: The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess

Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. Originally broadcast February 1, 2020. December 12: Weill’s Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny

Starring Teresa Stratas, Astrid Varnay, Richard Cassilly, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast November 27, 1979. December 13: John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles

Starring Teresa Stratas, Håkan Hagegård, Gino Quilico, Graham Clark, Marilyn Horne, and Renée Fleming, conducted by James Levine. Originally broadcast January 10, 1992.

