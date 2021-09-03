Pre-Broadway D.C. Engagement of KPOP, the Musical Canceled

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Pre-Broadway D.C. Engagement of KPOP, the Musical Canceled
By Andrew Gans
Sep 03, 2021
 
The new musical was scheduled to play the Signature Theatre in December.
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_02(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons

The pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Musical in Washington, D.C., has been canceled by producing partners Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes due to pandemic-related logistical challenges. The show was scheduled to begin in December at Signature Theatre.

The musical, according to the producers, is still on track to open on Broadway in the coming year.

“All of us at Signature are very disappointed we will not be able to bring this exciting production to D.C. audiences before it heads to New York for its Broadway premiere,” said artistic director Matthew Gardiner. “Signature is still very much looking forward to welcoming back audiences and artists to our home venue in Arlington this November when we reopen the theatre with our reimagined production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent starting November 2, and we look forward to celebrating KPOP’s Broadway opening when the time comes.”

Forbes and Parnes added in a statement, “After careful deliberation this felt to all of us like the prudent choice to make at this time. We are still committed to bringing KPOP to audiences on Broadway and beyond, and we look forward to continuing the show's developmental process with its team of wonderful artists.”

KPOP, which takes audiences behind the scenes of the K-pop industry, was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim, music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The musical played an acclaimed Off-Broadway run through Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective in 2017, going on to win the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

The world-premiere, “high-octane” theatrical event invites audiences backstage at a K-pop music factory.

11 PHOTOS
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_04(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ashley Park Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_01(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ensemble Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_03(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim
Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_05(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
(Clockwise) Joomin Hwang, John Yi, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, and Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_02(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_07(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
John Yi, Joomin Hwang, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, and Jinwoo Jung Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_08(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_06(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_10(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Seol in KPOP Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_09(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Saito and Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.