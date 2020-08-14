Preston Max Allen and L Morgan Lee Will Take Part in Actor Therapy's Trans & Gender Nonconforming Community Artist Forum

Co-Founder Ryan Scott Oliver will moderate the free, virtual discussion.

Tony winner Lindsay Mendez and Ryan Scott Oliver's Actor Therapy will present a Trans & Gender Nonconforming Community Artist Forum October 21 at 6 PM on Zoom.

The two-hour panel, billed as a "symposium for trans, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming artists, their allies, and their educators," will feature a conversation with musical theatre writer Preston Max Allen (We Are the Tigers) and performer L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop).

The artists will discuss the challenges facing trans, non-binary, and GNC actors in musical theatre, help guide early-career trans, non-binary, and GNC actors through the business, and share strategies for honing their craft, telling their stories, and doing the work. Actor Therapy Co-Founder Oliver will moderate.

Reservations for the free forum can be made by emailing actortherapy@gmail.com with the subject Queer Forum; organizers ask that you include whether you identity as a trans or non-binary artist, a cisgender ally, or an educator (trans or cis). A Zoom link will be sent to registered attendees the day of the event.

For more information, click here.

