Pretty Woman and West End Frozen Star Samantha Barks Schedules London Concert

Barks, also seen in the film version of Les Misérables, will play a solo show at the Adelphi Theatre.

Samantha Barks, who made her Broadway debut in the title role of the musical version of Pretty Woman, aims to offer a solo concert in September in the West End.

Samantha Barks at the Adelphi Theatre, scheduled for September 6 at 5 PM, is part of a series of concerts at the Adelphi Theatre presented by Lambert Jackson Productions that also includes John-Owen Jones.

Barks, who is scheduled to star as Elsa in the West End cast of Frozen, has also been seen on stage in Chess, The Last Five Years, Amelie, City of Angels, Chicago, Oliver!, Cabaret, and Les Misérables; she reprised her performance as Eponine in the film adaptation of the latter.

