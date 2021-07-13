Pretty Woman Musical Confirms October Launch of National Tour

The 32-city tour will begin in Providence, Rhode Island.

Pretty Woman: The Musical has confirmed that it will hit the streets with a North American tour beginning in October 2021 in Providence, Rhode Island. The show was initially set to launch in October 2020 before theatres were shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour currently has 32 cities on its route, including Cincinnati, Boston, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Baltimore, Tampa, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Denver. Many dates had been previously announced by local markets.

The musical stage adaptation of the popular rom-com features is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), and original music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), with a book by the movie’s late director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

The musical made its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre (now the James M. Nederlander Theatre) in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, where it played 27 previews and 421 performances. The London production recently returned at the West End's Savoy Theatre on July 8.

Pretty Woman is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and the John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the executive producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the general manager.

For a full tour schedule, visit PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.