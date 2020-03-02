Pretty Woman Opens in London, Starring Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac

The musical, based on the film of the same name, is directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell.

Pretty Woman: The Musical opens March 2 at London's Piccadilly Theatre, starring Olivier nominee Aimie Atkinson (Six) as Vivian and Danny Mac (Wicked) as Edward.

Joining the two are Rachael Wooding (We Will Rock You) as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms (Come From Away) as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, Neil McDermott (EastEnders) as Philip Stuckey, and Mark Holden (The Bodyguard) as James Morse.

Jerry Mitchell directs and choreographs the production, based on the 1990 movie about a star-crossed meeting between a sex worker and a disillusioned businessman. The stage musical features a book co-written by the film’s director, the late Garry Marshall, and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, plus music by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

The ensemble includes Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Daniel De Bourg, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Lily Wang, Joanna Woodward, and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer Tom Rogers (with pieces based on the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes), lighting designers Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound designer John Shivers, hair designer Josh Marquette, and music director Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the US general manager, with London by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, and LPO serving as producers.