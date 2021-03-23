Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets July Return to the West End

The musical based on the blockbuster film of the same name will reopen at a different venue: the Savoy Theatre.

Pretty Woman: The Musical, which opened in February 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre, will return to the West End at a new home this summer when performances begin July 8 at the Savoy Theatre.

The show will star Six Olivier nominee Aimie Atkinson as Vivian Ward and White Christmas' Danny Mac as Edward Lewis with Rachael Wooding as Kit De Luca, Bob Harms as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, Neil McDermott as Philip Stuckey, and Mark Holden as James Morse. Further casting will be announced later.

The move to the new venue follows the announcement that the West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George—a U.K. transfer of the Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford-led staging—will not play the Savoy this year as intended.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman features music and lyrics by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter, J.F. Lawton. Also included in the score is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman."

The production also has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the global general management consultant.

The musical made its world premiere at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019.

Customers who had already booked to see the show will be contacted directly. Tickets go on sale to the general public March 24.

The reopening, according to the producers, is subject to the U.K. government allowing indoor performances to begin with sufficient notice, understanding what restrictions on social distancing and audience number caps are imposed, the public health status, and the availability of insurance cover.

Pretty Woman is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., Roy Furman, Edward Walson, deRoy Kierstead, and Stage Entertainment.

