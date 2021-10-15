Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort of) Musical Begins Previews October 15 in the West End

Five actors play all the characters in the production at the Criterion Theatre.

The Tron Theatre Glasgow, the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, and Blood of the Young production of Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of)—penned by Isobel McArthur after Jane Austen—begins an open-ended run at London's Criterion Theatre October 15 prior to an official opening November 2.

The cast of the original Tron Theatre production is reunited, including writer and co-director McArthur (Wendy and Peter Pan) as Darcy and Mrs. Bennet, Tori Burgess (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland) as Mr. Collins, Christina Gordon (Glory on Earth) as Lady Catherine de Bourgh and Jane, Hannah Jarrett-Scott (Glory on Earth) as Charlotte and Charles Bingley, and Meghan Tyler (A Streetcar Named Desire) as Lizzie Bennet.

The musical includes pop favorites such as "Every Day I Write the Book," "Young Hearts Run Free," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "I Got You Babe," and "You’re So Vain." The all-female cast of five play every character and also sing and play instruments.

Producer David Pugh said in an earlier statement, “I so wanted to bring Pride & Prejudice* (*Sort Of) to London’s glittering West End. I wanted to put it into the perfect theatre, which is the Criterion, and I would only open it as one of the first new shows in London where every seat could be filled.”

The production is co-directed by Simon Harvey, with comedy staging by Jos Houben, design by Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, lighting by Colin Grenfell, musical supervision by Michael John McCarthy, sound design by Michael John McCarthy and Luke Swaffield for Autograph, and choreography by Emily-Jane Boyle.

Serving as co-producers are Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage, and Oxford Playhouse.

(Updated October 15, 2021)