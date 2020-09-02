Primary Stages to Present Virtual Works by Charles Busch, Charlayne Woodard, Theresa Rebeck, More

The Off-Broadway company has unveiled its fall slate of virtual programming.

This fall, Primary Stages will host several virtual offerings, including digital productions of The Tribute Artist by Charles Busch and Tony nominee Charlayne Woodard’s solo show The Night Watcher. The Off-Broadway company will also present a reading of A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Theresa Rebeck.

The season kicks off with a focus on the LatinX Playwrights Circle, with Legends of Texas by Nilsa Reyna September 21 and Derecho by Noelle Viñas September 24. (Two additional works stemming from members of Primary Stages’ 2019–2020 intensive class—Andrew Rincón’s The Lonely and Andres Osorio’s Hostel Play—will also be presented later in the season, with dates to be announced.)

The Tribute Artist will then stream September 30–October 4, directed by Carl Andress, with Busch starring and additional cast members to be announced. The work was last seen in 2014 at 59E59 Theatres, a frequent partner for Primary Stages works, co-starring Julie Halston and Mary Bacon.

Dates for Woodard’s solo show and Rebeck’s adaptation of Dickens will be announced later.

In November, Primary Stages will present a series of one-act new works in its Living Room Commissions slate. First up is Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay (November 11–15) by Chesney Snow; the choreopoem features music by Pulitzer Prize finalist Diedre Murray. Three additional works by Inda Craig-Galván, Kate Hamill, and Susan Soon He Stanton will be announced soon.

“This virtual season will break the fourth wall of how and why we create, renewing our commitment to developing new works and breaking down both financial and physical barriers to attending the theatre for audiences worldwide,” said Artistic Director Andrew Leynse. “Through building on our strong foundation of artists and fostering new growth by amplifying essential voices who will push the boundaries of what theater can be, we are building this virtual home—and the audience is the final brick in our wall.”

On top of the digital productions, the company will host its virtual gala October 21 in honor of NYC public school teachers and Einhorn Mentorship Award recipient Adam Gwon. Judy Gold hosts. In addition, the company’s free programming series Primary Plus: Virtual Community will continue with master classes, lunch-and-learn playwriting sessions, read-alongs, and more.

Primary Stages also remains committed to its previously announced upcoming season, which planned a return to 59E59 after spending the past few seasons at Cherry Lane Theater. For more information about the upcoming slate of programming, click here.

