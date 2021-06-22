Producer Kate Horton Joins The Music Man Revival Following Scott Rudin Departure

The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production will begin previews in December.

Kate Horton has been named executive producer for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man, set to begin performances at the Winter Garden Theatre December 20. Horton’s appointment follows the departure of Scott Rudin, who announced intentions to step down from his theatrical ventures as allegations of workplace abuse and intimidation came to light.

The U.K.-based Horton leads the independent stage and screen production company Fictionhouse with director Dominic Cooke. The pair’s collaborations have also included leadership positions at the Royal Court Theatre and the subsequent West End and Broadway transfers of such plays as Jerusalem, Clybourne Park, and Constellations.

Remaining on the producing team are Barry Diller and David Geffen. The move follows a similar shift with the upcoming return of Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird, which in the absence of Rudin has added Orin Wolf to its team.

The Jerry Zaks-helmed revival of the Meredith Willson musical, starring Tony winners Hugh Jackman (as Harold Hill) and Sutton Foster (as Marian Paroo), will officially open February 10, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public June 22 at 10 AM ET.

Newly added to the cast are Remy Auberjonois (The Assembled Parties) as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela (West Side Story) as Tommy Djilas, and World Ballet Competition gold medalist Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shin. They join a previously announced quartet of Tony winners in the principal company: Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

The Music Man will also feature choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.