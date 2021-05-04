Productions of Clybourne Park, Newsies, Songs for a New World, More Will Perform at Virtual 2021 International Thespian Festival

This year's festival will spotlight the best in high school theatre nationwide with productions offered through both primetime streams and an on-demand library.

The International Thespian Festival has announced the lineup of high school theatre productions invited to perform for festival attendees, among the highest honor for school theatre programs involved in the International Thespian Society. With the festival set to be held online June 22–25, this year's mainstage performances will include six productions streamed primetime and seven additional productions that will be available in an on-demand library for all festival attendees.

The six production slated for primetime streaming are Montverde Academy's Clybourne Park, Claremont High School's Distance Learning, South Eugene Theatre's A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, Ashland High School's Clue, The Stay at Home Comedy (HS Version), Hoboken High School's She Kills Monsters Virtual Realms, and Lincoln Southwest High School's Disney's Newsies.

Running on demand during the festival will be North Penn High School's Breathing Through COVID, Mount Vernon High School's The Tempest, Prestonwood Christian Academy's The Importance of Being Earnest, The Berkeley Carroll School's The Hope Project, State College Area High School's Women of Spoon River, and New Jersey All-State Thespians' Songs for a New World.

The productions join previously announced festival programming that includes more than 40 workshops, opportunities to interact with and audition for more than 60 college theatre programs, and meetings with theatre industry leaders. Newly added to the slate of workshops is a hip-hop dance workshop led by Justin "Jet" Valles (Step Up: Revolution, Breaking Through).

Open to and for all theatre fans including both students and educators, registration for the 2021 Virtual International Thespian Festival is currently open at ITF.SchoolTheatre.org.