Project Shaw Series Returns to In-Person Performances December 13 With Village Wooing

The evening features married couple and frequent co-stars Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders.

Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw series returns to in-person performances December 13 with a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

The 7 PM reading stars married couple Tony winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl) and Jay O. Sanders (Girl From the North Country), who have also spent over a decade starring in Richard Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama.

In Shaw's 1933 romantic comedy, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways.

“Though we kept these play readings going online during the last year and a half, and we’ll continue with an online presence, reconnecting with our in-person community is what we’ve most missed! We [just finished] the in-person Off-Broadway production of Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession and decided to celebrate the end of this challenging year with a party, of sorts, with two of my favorite humans: Maryann and Jay,” said Artistic Director David Staller in an earlier statement. “Just being with them is a party, and this incredibly surprising comedy is just the ticket!”

This evening will also include the presentation of GTG's Golden Shamrock Award to honor humanitarians and actors Plunkett and Sanders as well as GTG board member Ethan E. Litwin. The annual awards celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally, and Brian Murray.

For ticket information visit SymphonySpace.org.



(Updated December 13, 2021)