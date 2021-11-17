Project Shaw Series Will Return to In-Person Performances With Village Wooing

The evening will feature married couple and frequent co-stars Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders.

Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw series will return to in-person performances December 13 with a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

The 7 PM reading will star married couple Tony winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl) and Jay O. Sanders (Girl From the North Country), who have also spent over a decade starring in Richard Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama.

In Shaw's 1933 romantic comedy, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways.

“Though we kept these play readings going online during the last year and a half, and we’ll continue with an online presence, reconnecting with our in-person community is what we’ve most missed! We’re just finishing the in-person Off-Broadway production of Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession and decided to celebrate the end of this challenging year with a party, of sorts, with two of my favorite humans: Maryann and Jay,” said Artistic Director David Staller. “Just being with them is a party, and this incredibly surprising comedy is just the ticket!”

For ticket information visit SymphonySpace.org.

