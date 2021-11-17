Project Shaw Series Will Return to In-Person Performances With Village Wooing

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Project Shaw Series Will Return to In-Person Performances With Village Wooing
By Andrew Gans
Nov 17, 2021
 
The evening will feature married couple and frequent co-stars Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders.
What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad_Hunter Theatre Project_Opening Night Photos_2021_HR
Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders Tricia Baron

Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw series will return to in-person performances December 13 with a reading of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre.

The 7 PM reading will star married couple Tony winner Maryann Plunkett (Me and My Girl) and Jay O. Sanders (Girl From the North Country), who have also spent over a decade starring in Richard Nelson’s Rhinebeck Panorama.

In Shaw's 1933 romantic comedy, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways.

“Though we kept these play readings going online during the last year and a half, and we’ll continue with an online presence, reconnecting with our in-person community is what we’ve most missed! We’re just finishing the in-person Off-Broadway production of Shaw’s Mrs. Warren’s Profession and decided to celebrate the end of this challenging year with a party, of sorts, with two of my favorite humans: Maryann and Jay,” said Artistic Director David Staller. “Just being with them is a party, and this incredibly surprising comedy is just the ticket!”

For ticket information visit SymphonySpace.org.

Photos: Public Theater Opens Third and Final Play of The Gabriels

Photos: Public Theater Opens Third and Final Play of The Gabriels

Richard Nelson’s Women of a Certain Age, the final installment in his three-play cycle chronicling the U.S. election, opened on Election Day.

12 PHOTOS
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_01_HR.jpg
Emily Bergl and Guest Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_02_HR.jpg
Emily Bergl Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_03_HR.jpg
Michael Cerveris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_04_HR.jpg
Michael Cerveris Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_05_HR.jpg
Jon DeVries Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_06_HR.jpg
Richard Nelson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_07_HR.jpg
Richard Nelson and Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_08_HR.jpg
Richard Nelson and Oskar Eustis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_09_HR.jpg
Lynn Hawley, Meg Gibson, Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Amy Warren, Roberta Maxwell, and Richard Nelson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Women_of_a_Certain_Age_Public_Opening_10_HR.jpg
Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, and Roberta Maxwell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.