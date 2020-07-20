Project Sing Out! Virtual Benefit Streams July 20; Watch Here

This event supporting the Educational Theatre Foundation will feature appearances from Chita Rivera, Don Cheadle, Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, and more.

streaming one night only on Playbill July 20. Watch the broadcast above from 7 PM ET.

Executive produced and featuring an appearance from Once On This Island Tony-nominee Hailey Kilgore, Project Sing Out! will include musical and spoken word performances and appearances from a large list of theatre favorites, including Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga, George Salazar, Colman Domingo, and Robin Roberts. The benefit supports the Educational Theatre Foundation and their efforts to increase access to theatre education in under-resourced schools, specifically in low-income communities and communities of color.

Also appearing in the stream will be LaChanze, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ramin Karimloo, Ali Stroker, Will Swenson, Javier Muñoz, Jordan Fisher, Jenna Ushkowitz, Peppermint, Jamie Brewer, Celia Rose Gooding, Adam Jacobs, Ana Villafañe, Rodney Hicks, Jon Rua, Telly Leung, Quentin Earl Darrington, Jelani Alladin, Joshua Castille, Antonio Cipriano, Ilda Mason, BD Wong, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Saycon Sengbloh, DeMarius R. Copes, Camille A. Brown, Willie Garson, Eden Espinosa, Nikki Renée Daniels, Aurelia Williams, Tally Sessions, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Christiani Pitts, Antoine L. Smith, Catherine Foster, Jeff Kready, Julie Foldesi, George Psomas, composer and writer Bobby Cronin, composer Max Vernon, Mia Williamson, Emerson Davis, Bryan Fenkart, Skizzo Arnedillo, Dustin Sullivan, Rachel Flynn, Joanna Carpenter, Vishal Vaidya, and producer Vivek Tiwary.

The event will also feature dancers Brianna Mercado, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Elodie Dufroux, Emily Knieriem Dan Castiglione, Mark Cruz, Rebecca Corrigan, Gina DePool, and Emily Greenwell; featured students Hailey Thomas, John Claud Yambao, Makayla Bird, Madison Fraser, Vikas Venuthurupalli, RJ Christian, Neifert Enrique, and Apryl Walker; and over 60 additional student voices.

The producing and creative team also includes producers Yael Silver, Robin Carus, Eric Cornell, and Chase Thomas; consulting producer Celia Rose Gooding; educational producer Erin Carr; general manager/art director Sam Cornbrooks; audio editors and mixers Michael Croiter and Matthias Winter; video editor Ethan Judelson; associate video editor Alexander Rios; music director Ted Arthur, casting director Robin Carus; writer Simon Henriques; co-director of sponsorships Lori Tishfield; and educational advisors Melody Herzfeld and Corey Mitchell.

For more information, visit ProjectSingOut.com.