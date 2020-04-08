Provincetown Theater Launches Free Virtual Programming Series, Including Productions of The Laramie Project, August: Osage County

Artistic Director David Drake's programming also includes a series of live-streamed conversations with civic leaders and concerned citizens.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Provincetown Theater, which recently postponed its production of Mae West’s The Drag, will begin streaming a roster of performances free-of-charge.

The virtual programming series will include four major productions from the Provincetown Theater archives, a live stream of the monthly local story slam The Mosquito, and a series of live-streamed Community Conversations with civic leaders and concerned citizens about issues and themes emerging from specific productions streamed online.

“Telling our stories is central to developing connection, compassion, meaning, and healing for any community—especially during a time of crisis,” says Artistic Director David Drake. “And right now, that’s what our mission at the Provincetown Theater is all about.”

The two-month virtual programming, running April 9 through May 26, includes the following:

The Laramie Project

April 9–12

The Provincetown Theater’s 20th anniversary production of the American classic, directed by Tectonic Theater Project member Leigh Fondakowski.

The Mosquito Story Slam

April 11 at 7 PM

Hosted by Vanessa Vartabedian and William Mullin, the monthly Mosquito will feature favorite storytellers from past slams, telling tales around the theme "Spring Awakening." Audiences may submit prompts to be read by the hosts live online throughout the show at MosquitoStory.org.

Community Conversations

April 14 at 4 PM

As a follow-up to the streaming of The Laramie Project, a live stream with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the significance of telling stories in a time of crisis. Moderated by Provincetown Theater Board President David Wilson.

You Can’t Take It with You

April 23–26

The Provincetown Theater’s production of Kaufman and Hart’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic with a cast of 17 Cape Cod favorites, directed by Drake.

Community Conversations

April 28 at 4 PM

A follow-up to You Can’t Take It with You with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the significance of family and friends during challenging times.

The Mosquito Story Slam

May 2 or 9 at 7 PM

The Mosquito Story Slam. Date and theme to be announced.

August: Osage County

May 7–10

The Provincetown Theater production of Tracy Letts' Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Community Conversations

May 12 at 4 PM

A follow-up to August: Osage County with several civic leaders and citizens of the Outer Cape on the impact of death and addiction on families.

Production: TBD

May 21–24

Provincetown Theater production streaming to be determined.

Community Conversations

May 26

Live streaming topic and participants to be determined.

For additional information click here.

