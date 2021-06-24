Public Theater Increases Capacity for Shakespeare in the Park Production of Merry Wives

The Jocelyn Bioh adaptation will play to audiences of 80 percent capacity at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

With the continued lifting of New York State's COVID-19 restrictions, The Public Theater is able to increase capacity for its 2021 free Shakespeare in the Park production of Jocelyn Bioh's Merry Wives. As previously reported, the production begins July 6, with an opening night set for July 27.

The Delacorte Theater will allow for 1,468 audience members at each performance—approximately 80 percent seating capacity at the outdoor venue. Seating will be in two sections: full capacity sections for those who are COVID-19 vaccinated, and a physically distanced section recommended for those who are not. Proof of vaccination is not required for entry. Masks will be required for all, regardless of vaccination status.

READ: COVID-19 Forced Theatre Outside, and Theatremakers Into a Healthier Mentality

Merry Wives was recently extended and will run through September 18. The Public will close out the summer with its annual gala on September 20.

For more information on the health and safety protocols this season, click here.