Public Theater Promotes Roxanna Barrios, Bryan Joseph Lee, and Yuvika Tolani to Leadership Team

The trio will take on additional responsibilities across the Off-Broadway company.

The Public Theater has promoted Roxanna Barrios, Bryan Joseph Lee, and Yuvika Tolani to its leadership team. Barrios will serve as associate producer of artistic programs with Lee stepping up as director of public forum and Tolani taking on director of producing at the Off-Broadway company.

Barrios previously worked on The Public’s Mobile Unit, most recently as associate director. In the new role, she will oversee and support all projects from The Public’s artistic programs, including Joe’s Pub, Mobile Unit, Public Works, Under the Radar Festival, Public Forum, and the Public Shakespeare Initiative. She will work closely with the recently promoted Shanta Thake on all artistic programming.

Lee previously worked on the theatre's special artistic projects and most recently led Public Forum as associate director. In his new role, he will focus on The Public’s role and responsibilities as a civic institution for community engagement.

“Our field is reckoning with a systemic shift that’s long overdue, and I’m excited to see so many talented and capable BIPOC artists, administrators, and producers step into leading roles,” said Lee. “As a Queer Black man, I’m particularly thrilled to highlight stories of, by, and for the Queer, Trans, Black, and BIPOC communities at one of our country’s leading theaters.”

Tolani previously served as a line producer at The Public and was then promoted to associate producer. In her new role she will continue to oversee the line producer team and help guide projects from the earliest stages to presentations across The Public’s stages.