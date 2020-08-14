Public Theater's Much Ado About Nothing, Starring Danielle Brooks, Chuck Cooper, More, Airs on PBS August 14

By Andrew Gans
Aug 14, 2020
 
The broadcast of the Shakespeare in the Park production is part of Great Performances' Broadway at Home series, which also includes The King and I.
Danielle Brooks, Olivia Washington, Erik Laray Harvey, Chuck Cooper, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, and Margaret Odette Joan Marcus

PBS' Broadway at Home, the Great Performances series featuring a theatre favorite every week, continues August 14 with the Public Theater's 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing.

The series, which launched July 24 with the 2016 revival of She Loves Me, airs Fridays at 9 PM ET.

Kenny Leon Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast is led by The Color Purple Tony nominee and Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who portrayed Beatrice in the Kenny Leon-helmed staging in Central Park.

An ensemble of all-Black artists joined her, including Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Leonato, Boardwalk Empire's Erik LaRay Harvey as Antonio/Verges, Grantham Coleman (Buzzer) as Benedick, Jeremie Harris (Legion) as Claudio, Daniel Croix Henderson (Seven Guitars, Purchase Rep.) as Balthasar, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson (Yale Rep's An Enemy of the People) as Friar Francis/Sexton, Tiffany Denise Hobbs (Yale Rep’s Twelfth Night) as Ursula, Lateefah Holder (Modern Family) as Dogberry, Billy Eugene Jones (A Raisin in the Sun) as Don Pedro, Margaret Odette (The Convent) as Hero, Hubert Point-Du Jour (Happyish) as Don John, Jaime Lincoln Smith (Pipeline) as Boracchio, and Olivia Washington (The Butler) as Margaret.

Rounding out the company were Jamar Brathwaite, Javen Crosby, Denzel Fields, Tayler Harris, Kai Heath, LaWanda Hopkins, Jazmine Stewart, and Latra A. Wilson.

The production featured choreography by Choir Boy Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, music by Jason Michael Webb, sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, and sound design by Jessica Paz.

The recent revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, which was filmed in the West End, will air August 21. The cast is headed by Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony and Oscar nominee Ken Watanabe.

Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Grantham Coleman, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Denzel DeAngelo Fields, Lateefah Holder, and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Margaret Odette, Olivia Washington, and Danielle Brooks Joan Marcus
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Chuck Cooper and Erik Laray Harvey Joan Marcus
Margaret Odette, Jeremie Harris, Billy Eugene Jones, and Chuck Cooper Joan Marcus
Danielle Brooks, Olivia Washington, Erik Laray Harvey, Chuck Cooper, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, and Margaret Odette Joan Marcus
Cast of Much Ado About Nothing Joan Marcus
Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman Joan Marcus
