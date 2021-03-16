Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park Will Return This Summer With Jocelyn Bioh's Take on The Merry Wives of Windsor

By Andrew Gans
Mar 16, 2021
 
Saheem Ali will direct the production at the Public's outdoor Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park series will return to The Public's Delacorte Theater in Central Park this summer.

Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) has penned an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Merry Wives of Windsor, which will begin performances July 5. Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali will helm the limited run, which continues through August 29.

Set in South Harlem amidst a community of West African immigrants, Merry Wives will be "a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality," the Public says.

READ: Jocelyn Bioh, Ngozi Anyanwu, Madhuri Shekar, More Win 2020 Steinberg Playwright Awards

In partnership with City officials, health and safety experts, and the theatrical unions, the performance schedule, safety protocols (including seating capacity), and free ticket distribution details will be announced over the next several weeks.

For more information, click here.

