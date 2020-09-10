Pulitzer Prize Announces New Eligibility Rules for the 2021 Drama Prize

Shows that premiere virtually in 2020 will now be eligible.

In a year that has seen live performance upended by the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the Pulitzer Prize Board has announced new eligibility rulings for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Recognizing work for the 2020 calendar year, the new rules will also include full-length dramatic works that had scheduled productions postponed or canceled, as well as shows that premiered virtually or outside. Works that were able to open before theatres shuttered across the country in March 2020 will remain eligible.

“The spread of the COVID virus has closed theaters but has in no way dampened the creativity of the nation's playwrights. In this year, of all years, we wanted to honor the work that is being done. The shows are going on, even if the audience is remote,” said Pulitzer co-chairs Stephen Engelberg, Editor-in-Chief, ProPublica, and Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, President, Publisher and Executive Editor, Miami Herald, in a joint statement.

For more details and entry guidelines, visit Pulitzer.org.