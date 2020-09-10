Pulitzer Prize Announces New Eligibility Rules for the 2021 Drama Prize

By Mark Peikert
Sep 10, 2020
 
Shows that premiere virtually in 2020 will now be eligible.
Pulitzer Prize HR

In a year that has seen live performance upended by the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the Pulitzer Prize Board has announced new eligibility rulings for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Recognizing work for the 2020 calendar year, the new rules will also include full-length dramatic works that had scheduled productions postponed or canceled, as well as shows that premiered virtually or outside. Works that were able to open before theatres shuttered across the country in March 2020 will remain eligible.

“The spread of the COVID virus has closed theaters but has in no way dampened the creativity of the nation's playwrights. In this year, of all years, we wanted to honor the work that is being done. The shows are going on, even if the audience is remote,” said Pulitzer co-chairs Stephen Engelberg, Editor-in-Chief, ProPublica, and Aminda Marqués Gonzalez, President, Publisher and Executive Editor, Miami Herald, in a joint statement.

For more details and entry guidelines, visit Pulitzer.org.

Look Back at the Last 25 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

Look Back at the Last 25 Years of Pulitzer Prize-Winning Shows

25 PHOTOS
A_Strange_Loop_Playwrights_Horizons_Production_Photos_2019_HR
2020: A Strange Loop by Michael R. Jackson Joan Marcus
MaYaa Boateng in Fairview (background: Heather Alicia Simms, Charles Browning, and Roslyn Ruff)
2019: Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury Julieta Cervantes
Cost_of_Living_NYCC_Production_Photo_2017_07_HR.jpg
2018: Cost of Living by Martyna Majok Joan Marcus
Sweat_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_06_HR.jpg
2017: Sweat by Lynn Nottage Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in <i>Hamilton </i>
2016: Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Stephan McKinley Henderson, Rosal Colon and Victor Almanzar in <i>Between Riverside and Crazy</i>
2015: Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis Photo by Kevin Thomas Garcia
<i>The Flick </i>
2014: The Flick by Annie Baker Joan Marcus
Gretchen Mol, Karen Pittman, Hari Dhillon and Josh Radnor in <i>Disgraced</i>
2013: Disgraced by Ayad Akhtar Joan Marcus
Quiara Alegr&iacute;a Hudes' <i>Water By the Spoonful</i> won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
2012: Water By the Spoonful by Quiara Alegría Hudes Richard Termine
Christina Kirk, Jeremy Shamos, Annie Parisse, Brendan Griffin, Damon Gupton, and Crystal A. Dickinson in <i>Clybourne Park</i>.
2011: Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris Joan Marcus
