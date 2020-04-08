Pulitzer Prize Board Postpones 2020 Announcement Date

The announcement for the annual prizes, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, was originally scheduled for April.

The 2020 Pulitzer Prizes will be announced May 4 at 3 PM ET via live stream on the prize's official website. Originally scheduled for April 20, the annual Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama, and Music have been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Pulitzer board includes many high-level journalists who are on the frontlines of informing the public on the quickly evolving coronavirus pandemic. As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists,” administrator Dana Canedy said in an online statement.

The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, will also be postponed, with a fall date to be announced later.

The news of the 2020 Pulitzer postponement follows that of the 74th annual Tony Awards celebration, with the annual ceremony postponed until further notice. Other theatrical award celebrations, such as the Drama Desk Awards, and the Obie Awards, have both announced that they will go ahead online this year.

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to Jackie Sibblies Drury for her play Fairview. The Pulitzer Prize board named two finalists in the category: Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me and Clare Barron's Dance Nation, seen Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons last spring.

