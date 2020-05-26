Pulitzer Prize Finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning Will Stream Live

The entire Playwrights Horizons cast will return to remotely perform the Will Arbery play.

The cast of Heroes of the Fourth Turning will reunite virtually June 13 for a live reading of Will Arbery’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Director Danya Taymor will also return to helm the live stream, airing at 8 PM ET on Play-PerView.

The play stars Jeb Kreager (Oslo), Julia McDermott (Epiphany), Tony winner Michele Pawk (Hollywood Arms), Zoë Winters (White Noise), and John Zdrojeski (Monster). The reading will benefit Playwrights Horizons, where the play made its world premiere.

Set in Wyoming, the play follows the return home of four conservatives to toast their mentor Gina. As their reunion spirals into spiritual chaos and clashing generational politics, the evening becomes less a celebration than a vicious fight to be understood.

Play-PerView will also reunite the original Off-Broadway company of Too Heavy for Your Pocket by Jireh Beron Holder with original director Margot Bordelon May 31 at 3 PM ET, as a benefit for Ma-Yi Theater Company. The work stars Eboni Flowers (Slave Play), Hampton Fluker (All My Sons), Brandon Gill (Holler If Ya Hear Me), and Nneka Okafor (Our Lady of Kibeho).

Play-PerView's growing slate of offerings includes a weekday Instagram live series, The Debrief, launching May 27 at 3 PM ET with Tony nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God). The free, 30-minute chat program will feature artists—including writers, directors, and performers who have participated in past readings—discussing the Play-PerView process and the challenges of working in the new medium of digital theatre.

Guests scheduled for upcoming episodes include Sendhil Ramamurthy (Netflix’s Never Have I Ever), Michael Urie (Torch Song, ABC’s Ugly Betty ), Ryan Spahn (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow), and Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (What the Constitution Means to Me national tour).