Pulitzer Prize Finalist The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity Gets Virtual Reading August 15

Members of the original Off-Broadway cast reunite for Kristoffer Diaz's dramedy, with Justin Kirk joining the ensemble.

Select members of the original Off-Broadway cast of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz reunite August 15 for a virtual reading of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize finalist. The digital presentation begins at 7 PM ET on Zoom from Play-PerView.

Returning to the play are Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges, and Christian Litke, who all appeared in the 2010 Second Stage production. The reading is directed by Diaz, with Broadway alum and Emmy nominee Justin Kirk (Other Desert Cities, HBO’s Angels in America) joining the cast.

In The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Macedonio “The Mace” Guerra is a middle rank wrestler who may have discovered his ticket to the big time: a charismatic, trash-talking Indian kid from Brooklyn. Guerra recruits the teen as the perfect foil to the all-American champion, Chad Deity, but when their rivalry is used to exploit racial stereotypes in the name of ratings, all three men find themselves fighting for much more than the championship title.

The play had its world premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater in association with Teatro Vista, in fall 2009.

Click here for tickets. Proceeds will benefit New Dramatists.

