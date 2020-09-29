Pulitzer Prize Winner Michael R. Jackson on Inspiration, Mentors, and Why He'll Never Doubt a Set Designer

The A Strange Loop creator shares his career journey in the September 29 episode of Measured in Love.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series features a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

Writer and composer Michael R. Jackson won the Pulitzer Prize for drama earlier this year for his Off-Broadway musical A Strange Loop, and here he shares stories about its creation, how he writes song before story, and how one of the greatest moments in the world premiere was initially nothing more than a throwaway stage direction in the script. Watch the full video above!