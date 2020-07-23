Pulitzer Winners Michael R. Jackson and Martyna Majok, More Named Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 2020 Artists-in-Residence

The program will offer the writers and directors physical and mental space to create at the Massachusetts venue (under proper health protocols).

Massachusetts’ Williamstown Theatre Festival has announced six theatre veterans who will take part in the organization’s Artists-in-Residence program this summer, including Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Martyna Majok (Cost of Living).

Joining them will be directors Trip Cullman (Before the Meeting) and Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls), plus playwrights Joshua Harmon (Admissions) and Sylvia Khoury (Selling Kabul). The six artists will receive a physical and mental space at the Berkshires campus to create and collaborate, while maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, WTF has already moved its 2020 summer season to the digital landscape through a partnership with Audible. Rehearsals and remote recording sessions are underway for select titles adapted as audio theatre pieces, including the Robert O’Hara-helmed A Streetcar Named Desire starring Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino, and Bobby Cannavale.

Maya Davis, Tyler Thomas, and Charlie Barnett IV will have the opportunity to join the creative teams on the Audible productions as assistant directors through WTF’s various Fellowship programs, which also provide space in New York City rehearsal studios (local and state guidelines permitting) to work on projects of their choosing.

Davis and James Anthony Tayler have also been named Community Works Engagement Artists, marking their involvement with WTF’s community-driven initiative to engage a diverse group of Berkshire residents.