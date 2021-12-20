Pulitzer-Winning A Strange Loop to Play Broadway

By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 20, 2021
 
James Jackson, Jr., Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, and Antwayn Hopper in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
James Jackson, Jr., Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, and Antwayn Hopper in A Strange Loop Marc J. Franklin
The Michael R. Jackson musical returns to New York after debuting at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons and its current D.C. bow.

A Strange Loop, winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will make its Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre in Spring 2022, with specific dates to be announced.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, the musical premiered at Off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2019, produced in collaboration with Page 73 Productions, and is currently at Washington D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company through January 9, 2022.

Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson Marc J. Franklin

The meta work centers on Usher, a young, Black, gay theatre writer grappling with his toxic inner thoughts while trying to write a musical about a young, Black, gay theatre writer grappling with his toxic inner thought while trying to write a musical about... and on and on.
Stephen Brackett (Be More Chill) directs the production, with choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, a set by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schreiver, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office's Destiny Lilly.

The Woolly Mammoth cast is led by newcomer Jaquel Spivey as Usher (a role originated by Larry Owens Off-Broadway), alongside original Off-Broadway cast members Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey. Casting for the Broadway engagement will be confirmed at a later date.

A Strange Loop will be produced on Broadway by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons.

Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson, Jr., and Antwayn Hopper in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, Jason Veasey, Jaquel Spivey, James Jackson, Jr., John-Michael Lyles, and John-Andrew Morrison in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, Antwayn Hopper, Jaquel Spivey, John-Andrew Morrison, and Jason Veasey in<i> A Strange Loop</i>
in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, Jason Veasey, Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr. in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
L Morgan Lee, Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson, Jr., and Antwayn Hopper in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
James Jackson, Jr., Jason Veasey, John-Michael Lyles, Jaquel Spivey, L Morgan Lee, John-Andrew Morrison, and Antwayn Hopper in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey, Jason Veasey, and John-Michael Lyles in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
Jaquel Spivey in <i>A Strange Loop</i>
