Punchdrunk, Creators of Sleep No More, Will Return to London With New Immersive Show The Burnt City

The production begins previews in March 2022 in three buildings at Greenwich's Woolwich Arsenal.

British theatre company Punchdrunk will return to London with its largest immersive show to date: The Burnt City, telling the story of the Fall of Troy, transposed to a future parallel world. The production is set to begin previews March 22, 2022, ahead of an official April 21 opening.

The Burnt City takes place in three Grade II listed buildings (a U.K. classification for historical buildings) as part of the Royal Borough of Greenwich’s new creative district, Woolwich Works. The venue, which will be Punchdrunk's permanent home for this and future works, offers over 100,000 square feet of space.

Similar to Sleep No More, Punchdrunk's Macbeth-inspired immersive show, audiences will create their own theatrical adventure by exploring The Burnt City's dystopian landscape—either following characters they encounter or breaking free and wandering on their own.

Felix Barrett and Maxine Doyle direct the production, with choreography by Doyle. The production will also have design by Barrett, Livi Vaughan, and Beatrice Minns, sound design by Stephen Dobbie, lighting design by FragmentNine, and costume design by David Israel Reynoso. Colin Nightingale is the creative producer.

Punchdrunk was last seen in London with 2014's The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, a collaboration with the National Theatre. Sleep No More will resume performances at NYC's McKittrick Hotel October 4.

Tickets for The Burnt City go on sale September 8. Visit TheBurntCity.com.