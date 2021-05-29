Punky Brewster's Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson Reunite on Stars in the House May 29

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley co-host the daily benefit series.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, welcomes Punky Brewster's Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson May 29.

The evening supports You Gotta Believe, which aims to find youth permanent families so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential.

Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

