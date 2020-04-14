Quarantine Diaries Wants Your Dance, Theatre, Music, and Poetry Submissions

Selected submissions will be published on Hickory Playground's website and will receive $100.

Arts organization Hickory Playground is calling for artists of all disciplines to submit their work to Quarantine Diaries, a new series featuring poetry and visual art, as well as short videos showcasing works across theatre, dance, music, and performance art. Selected projects will be published on the website and will receive $100.

View the series at Hickory Playground here.

Submission guidelines include a 10-minute maximum time frame, as well as the stipulation that each piece be created and/or performed (if applicable) from the artist's own "quarantine area," whether that is at home or somewhere else.

Accepted art forms include theatre (radio plays/musicals/monologues or creatively recorded performances), music, film, dance, poetry, creative writing, visual arts (painting, drawing, illustration, sculpture, graphic design, etc.), technical theatre (set design, costume design, lighting renderings, etc.), or any form of creative expression.

“Even in uncertain times, we must continue to create. By launching Quarantine Diaries, we hope to assist displaced artists from across the country both creatively and financially,” shares Dylan Tashjian, founder of Hickory Playground.

Submissions are reviewed by a team on a rolling basis; there is no deadline.

