#QuarantineAMusical With These 17 Broadway Art Recreations

Creators Jeremy and Jeffrey West give the Great White Way a laugh with these timely updates on theatre favorites.

Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of Broadway remains strong as ever! While socially distancing, brothers Jeremy and Jeffrey West tapped into that love to give the Great White Way a laugh with #QaurantineAMusical, providing timely updates with show art recreations

“After being under quarantine and maintaining social distancing recommendations for the past three weeks, my brother Jeffrey and I have been brainstorming fun projects to keep our creative juices flowing,” Jeremy West explains. “This project started when I tweeted a joke about John Guare releasing a revised version of his play titled Six Feet of Separation, making changes in light of 2020 social distancing. From there, we made a list of parody musicals re-imagined during a quarantine and dubbed it #QuarantineAMusical.”

See which shows were recreated below. Follow along on twitter and share your shows with #QuarantineAMusical!

