#QuarantineAMusical With These 17 Broadway Art Recreations

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   #QuarantineAMusical With These 17 Broadway Art Recreations
By Marc J. Franklin
Apr 01, 2020
 
Creators Jeremy and Jeffrey West give the Great White Way a laugh with these timely updates on theatre favorites.
#QuarantineAMusical_HR

Though Broadway may be temporarily shut down, the love of Broadway remains strong as ever! While socially distancing, brothers Jeremy and Jeffrey West tapped into that love to give the Great White Way a laugh with #QaurantineAMusical, providing timely updates with show art recreations

“After being under quarantine and maintaining social distancing recommendations for the past three weeks, my brother Jeffrey and I have been brainstorming fun projects to keep our creative juices flowing,” Jeremy West explains. “This project started when I tweeted a joke about John Guare releasing a revised version of his play titled Six Feet of Separation, making changes in light of 2020 social distancing. From there, we made a list of parody musicals re-imagined during a quarantine and dubbed it #QuarantineAMusical.”

See which shows were recreated below. Follow along on twitter and share your shows with #QuarantineAMusical!

#QuarantineAMusical With These 17 Broadway Art Recreations

#QuarantineAMusical With These 17 Broadway Art Recreations

17 PHOTOS
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Playbill exclusive: Kiss Me, Kate! Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Playbill exclusive: Oklahoma! Jeffrey West/Twitter: @JeffreyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Playbill exclusive: The Last Five Years Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
A Chorus Line Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
The Band's Visit Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Company Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Come From Away Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Frozen Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Hello, Dolly! Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
#QuarantineAMusical_HR
Next to Normal Jeremy West/Twitter: @JeremyWest
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.