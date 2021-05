Quiz: Festivals, Fairs, and Other Fêtes

How many Broadway musicals can you identify from clues about their scene-stealing soirées?

Picnics, socials, festivals, fairs. Townspeople gathering to gossip, to celebrate, to (sometimes) fight. These are really just an excuse to get the ensemble of a Broadway musical all on stage for a big song and dance number, no?

Click through the gallery below and see how many musicals you can identify from the plot and lyric clues surrounding the shows' big social events.