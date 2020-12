Quiz: Look, It's Beginning to Snow! Guess the Musical From Its 'Snowy' Lyrics or Dialogue

How many of these musicals can you name based on wintry clues?

Look, it's beginning to snow! It may not officially be winter, but a date on the calendar doesn't control the weather...especially in a climate controlled theatre. Click through the gallery below and see how many musicals you can name from these 'snowy' hints.

Quiz: Look, It's Beginning to Snow! Quiz: Look, It's Beginning to Snow! 16 PHOTOS