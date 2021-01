Quiz: Spot the Fake Lyric! Can You Recognize the Phony Lines in These Show Tunes?

Sing through these musical theatre songs and see if you can figure out which lyric doesn't belong.

We give you four little snippets of a show tune verse—maybe it's a phrase, an item from a list, or a name—but one of them isn't actually in the song. Can you identify the fake lyric? Click through the gallery below, give the songs a sing, and see how many impostor lyrics you can call out.

Quiz: Spot the Fake Lyric! Quiz: Spot the Fake Lyric! 16 PHOTOS