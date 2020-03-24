R&H Goes Live! Launches March 25 With Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes

The YouTube series will offer performances and a Q&A with some of Broadway’s biggest stars.

A new series R&H Goes Live! will launch March 25 with special guest Jeremy Jordan and host Laura Osnes, who starred opposite each other in Broadway's Bonnie and Clyde. The first video will live stream at 1 PM ET on the Rodgers and Hammerstein YouTube channel, with Jordan singing an acoustic version of “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, followed by a Q&A.

“It just is a testament to the power of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s music and their genius, that 75 years later they can still have such a powerful impact on people and on audiences around the world,” said Tony nominee Jordan (Newsies).

The series is a spin-off of R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), which has featured the likes of Matt Doyle, Ashley Park, Ali Stroker, and Rebecca Naomi Jones putting a contemporary spin on some of the Rodgers and Hammerstein's most popular songs.

Additional performers for The Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization’s R&H Goes Live! will be announced in the coming weeks.

