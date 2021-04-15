Rachel Bay Jones Joins Season 2 of Why Women Kill

Rachel Bay Jones Joins Season 2 of Why Women Kill
By Dan Meyer
Apr 15, 2021
 
Will the Tony winner get the chance to sing in the anthology series? Her character suggests so.
Drama_League_Awards_2018_92_HR.jpg
Rachel Bay Jones Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Rachel Bay Jones has landed a recurring role in Season 2 of Why Women Kill as Maisie, a vulnerable nightclub singer who befriends a local vet. No reports yet on whether the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner will sing on the Paramount+ anthology series, but her character’s job can seemingly only increase the chances.

Deadline reports the second season is set in 1949 and stars Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, and Veronica Falcón. The latest installment will focus on beauty, facade, and women’s social equality in the mid-20th century.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), the series debuted in 2019 with a first season set over three time periods: the ‘50s, the 80s, and present day. Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jack Davenport were among the Season 1 stars. Why Women Kill is produced by Cherry, Imagine Television Studios, and CBS Studios.

Jones was last seen on stage in the Kennedy Center Production of Next to Normal in 2020. Her additional Broadway credits include Pippin and Hair.

Production Photos: Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center

Production Photos: Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center

11 PHOTOS
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Khamary Rose, Rachel Bay Jones, and Brandon Victor Dixon Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Maia Reficco and Ben Levi Ross Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon Victor Dixon, Rachel Bay Jones, and Michael Park Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Michael Park, Khamary Rose, and Rachel Bay Jones Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Maia Reficco and Rachel Bay Jones Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Maia Reficco Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Brandon Victor Dixon Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rachel Bay Jones Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rachel Bay Jones and Michael Park Jeremy Daniel
Next to Normal_Kennedy Center_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Rachel Bay Jones and Khamary Rose Jeremy Daniel
