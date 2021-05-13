Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, More Join Lineup for Roundabout’s 2021 Gala

The Broadway stars will make virtual appearances during the in-person and streaming event.

Stage and screen favorites Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, Emma Stone, and Vanessa Williams have joined the virtual lineup for Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2021 Gala Curtain Up, Light the Lights!. The Broadway alums will appear virtually during the June 7 concert, which both welcomes in-person audiences in Central Park and can be streamed online.

All five stars have appeared in Roundabout productions with Emmy winner Brosnahan in The Big Knife, EGOT winner Goldberg in a benefit reading of Damn Yankees!, Oscar winner Stone in Cabaret, current Tony nominee Underwood in A Soldier’s Play, and Tony nominee Williams in Sondheim on Sondheim.

As previously announced , Tony winner Jane Krakowski will headline the gala, joined by The New York Pops and her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess.

Tickets for the one-night-only virtual stream of the performance are now available for a minimum donation of $25. The presentation will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The most current of COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for in-person attendance, including social distancing, face coverings, and testing or proof of vaccination. The event will begin with staggered safety arrivals at 5:30 PM and include a seated dinner, a live auction, and the concert performance.

