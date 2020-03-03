Rachel Tucker Joins Broadway Cast of Come From Away March 3

The musical continues at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Rachel Tucker, seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and The Last Ship, joins the Broadway cast of Come From Away March 3 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Northern Irish performer, who starred in the West End production at the Phoenix Theatre, concluded her London run (for which she earned an Olivier nomination) February 8. On Broadway she succeeds Becky Gulsvig in the roles of Beverley, Annette, and others.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Caesar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical. It was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.



(Updated March 3, 2020)