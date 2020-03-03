Rachel Tucker Joins Broadway Cast of Come From Away March 3

Rachel Tucker Joins Broadway Cast of Come From Away March 3
By Andrew Gans
Mar 03, 2020
The musical continues at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
Come From Away_London_Production Photos_2019_HR
Rachel Tucker and the London cast of Come From Away Matthew Murphy

Rachel Tucker, seen on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and The Last Ship, joins the Broadway cast of Come From Away March 3 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

The Northern Irish performer, who starred in the West End production at the Phoenix Theatre, concluded her London run (for which she earned an Olivier nomination) February 8. On Broadway she succeeds Becky Gulsvig in the roles of Beverley, Annette, and others.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Caesar Samayoa, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber.

The musical, which tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them in the immediate aftermath of September 11, officially opened on Broadway March 12, 2017.

See What Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical. It was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

Inside Playbill's Feature Photo Shoot with Come From Away

19 PHOTOS
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Cast of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Nine original cast members of Come From Away photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Three new cast members Alex Finke, Jim Walton, and De'Lon Grant, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Ladies: Q. Smith, Sharon Wheatley, Alex Finke, Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Jenn Colella, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, Alex Finke, Astrid Van Wieren, and Q. Smith, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
The Gentelmen: Jim Walton, Caesar Samayoa, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, De'Lon Grant, and Chad Kimball, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Joel Hatch, Geno Carr, De'lon Grant, Jim Walton, Chad Kimball, and Caesar Samayoa, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Buelah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Q. Smith and Astrid Van Wieren, who play Hannah and Beulah, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
Come_From_Away_Broadway_Two_Year_Anniversary_Feature_Shoot_HR
Jim Walton and Sharon Wheatley, who play Nick and Diane, photographed at Treadwell Park West Marc J. Franklin/Shot at Treadwell Park
(Updated March 3, 2020)

