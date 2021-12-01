Rachel Zegler, Barlow and Bear, Macy Schmidt, Olivia Rodrigo, More Among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2022

Industry News   Rachel Zegler, Barlow and Bear, Macy Schmidt, Olivia Rodrigo, More Among Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2022
By Dan Meyer
Dec 01, 2021
 
Several young adults with stage and musical theatre ties made the list.
Rachel Zegler Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Theatre fans will recognize a few names in the roster for Forbes' 30 Under 30 Class of 2022. Among those on this year’s list are West Side Story movie star Rachel Zegler, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical creators Barlow and Bear, and Broadway Sinfonietta founder Macy Schmidt.

Zegler made the Hollywood and Entertainment category, with current Grammy nominees Barlow and Bear in Social Media and Schmidt in Music. The latter category also includes pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who can be seen on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

READ: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, More Earn 2022 Grammy Nominations

The annual list highlights the accomplishments of hundreds of under-30s making waves in fields such as media, technology, and science.

Check out the full list here.

