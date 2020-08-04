Radio City Cancels 2020 Christmas Spectacular With the Rockettes

The annual event at the famed venue will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep theatres and other mass gathering venues shuttered, MSG Entertainment has officially canceled the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

"We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition," the company said in a statement.

The announcement, though not confirmed until now, is perhaps unsurprising; also in midtown, all Broadway productions remain closed until at least January 3, 2021.

The annual show intends to return in 2021; ticketholders for this year will be automatically refunded at their point of purchase.

