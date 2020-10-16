Radio Production of Shipwreck, Starring Raúl Esparza, Drops October 16

Saheem Ali directs the Anne Washburn play for the airwaves.

The Public Theater's four-part radio play production of Anne Washburn's Shipwreck, starring Raúl Esparza and Joe Morton, drops October 16 at noon ET. As previously announced, the Saheem Ali-directed production is available on the Off-Broadway venue's website and wherever podcasts are listened to.

Joining Esparza and Morton in the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company co-production are Mia Barron, Brooke Bloom, Phillip James Brannon, Bill Camp, Rob Campbell, Sue Jean Kim, Jenny Jules, Bruce McKenzie, Jeremy Shamos, and Rich Topol.

Shipwreck explores race, religion, family, and the fallout of the American experiment. The play centers on a group of liberal friends gathered at an upstate farmhouse. As the weather outside grows increasingly apocalyptic, and the conversation within grows precariously honest, the group discovers that in turbulent times, every dinner invitation comes at a cost.

Originally slated to be an in-person production at The Public, the play has been re-worked for an audience listening from home or on headphones.

Prior to the theatre shutdown, Shipwreck played at the Woolly Mammoth in a staging also directed by Ali.