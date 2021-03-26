Rafe Spall Will Star in To Kill a Mockingbird in London's West End

Bartlett Sher will again direct Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Olivier and Emmy nominee Rafe Spall (Hedda Gabler, Betrayal, Black Mirror) will play Atticus Finch in the London bow of Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird.

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the production will open at the Gielgud Theatre March 31, 2022, following previews that begin March 10.

Spall replaces the previously reported Rhys Ifans, who was announced in November 2019 to lead the West End production. At that time, the production was scheduled to begin in May 2020, though those plans were scrapped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To Kill a Mockingbird premiered in December 2018 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. On February 26, 2020—a few weeks before the Broadway shutdown—the Broadway cast gave a history-making free performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 18,000 New York City school children.

For the London run, there will be a comprehensive education and outreach program, seeking to engage with schools and communities who might otherwise be unable to access live theatre, and to raise awareness of the job opportunities within the theatre industry.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel.

Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and Sonia Friedman produce.

