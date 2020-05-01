Rags Original London Cast Album Sets Release Date

The recording will reflect the revised version of the 1986 cult Broadway favorite that played a London run earlier this year.

Ghostlight Records will release the Original London Cast Recording of Rags on digital purchase and streaming platforms May 15, with a physical release planned for later this year. Pre-orders, now available, include an immediate download of the track "Children of the Wind."

The previously announced recording preserves the production that played London's Park Theatre earlier this year, which originated in 2019 at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre. It will also reflect a substantial revision to the work since its 1986 Broadway premiere.

With a score by Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz and a book by Joseph Stein and David Thompson, Rags centers on America's immigrant past, following a group of Jewish immigrants as they arrive in America. The original Broadway outing was short-lived, with just 18 previews and four performances, but the show has since become a cult favorite among theatre fans.

"I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians," says Schwartz. "I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed.”

The recording will feature performances by Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram, Sam Attwater as Bronfman, Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack. The ensemble includes Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

The album has been produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Joe and Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music, with Schwartz serving as executive producer, Nick Barstow as music producer and orchestrator, and Joe Bunker as musical director.

Rags in London was directed by Bronagh Lagan, with choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Barstow, set and costume design by Gregory Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children's casting by Keston and Keston. Katy Lipson produced for Aria Entertainment, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, Park Theatre, and Hope Mill Theatre. The production was presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

The complete track listing follows:



1. Opening

2. If We Never Meet Again

3. Greenhorns

4. Brand New World

5. Edge of A Knife

6. The Fabric of America

7. Penny a Tune

8. Bella’s Song (Part One)

9. Meet an Italian

10. Friday Night Prayers

11. No More Nightmares

12. Little Lady

13. Cheer Up, Chaimlet

14. Blame It on the Summer Night

15. For My Mary

16. Take Our City Back

17. Rags

18. On the Fourth Day of July

19. Yankee Boy

20. Uptown

21. Wanting

22. Three Sunny Rooms

23. Kaddish

24. Bella’s Song (Part Two)

25. If We Never Meet Again (Reprise)

26. Bread and Freedom

27. Children of the Wind

28. Finale

