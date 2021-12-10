Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future Plans Return Engagement

The immersive sci-fi concert by Andrew R. Butler will play Space at Irondale in Brooklyn with the original cast.

Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future, the sci-fi musical concert that premiered at Ars Nova in 2018, will play a seven-week return engagement at the Space at Irondale in Brooklyn March 2–April 17, 2022. The original cast, along with writer and star Andrew R. Butler, will return with production under the helm of director Jordan Fein.

Set 250 years in the future, the musical paints a world in which humans are built in black market labs and Mars is a forced labor camp where underground outlaws are planning a rebellion. Musician Rags Parkland returns to Earth to recount the legacy of his lost love Beaux Weathers and her band, The Future.

Returning with Butler as Rags Parkland are original cast members Stacey Sargeant as Beaux Weathers, Rick Burkhardt as Rick, Tony Jarvis as Gill, and Jessie Linden at Devo. Casting for the role of Ess Pinvint will be announced at a later date.

WATCH: Stacey Sargeant and Andrew R. Butler Perform 'Love You Good' From Rags Parkland

The creative team includes music direction by Nathan Koci, scenic design by dots, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, and sound design by Kathryn Nuvuna. Veronica Lee serves as production stage manager with Merrick Williams as assistant stage manager. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein.