Raise Your Voice: Check Out These 46 Songs Spotlighting the Ensemble

From A Chorus Line to Hadestown, celebrate Broadway's unsung heroes with these showstopping group numbers.

One of the magical aspects of musical theatre is the collaboration, a company coming together harmoniously to create a performance. While a show may follow the journey of a few principal characters, it is elevated to new heights with the work of the ensemble.

In honor of Broadway’s unsung heroes, check out these 46 showstopping group numbers that spotlight the ensemble.

