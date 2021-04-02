Raise Your Voice: Check Out These 46 Songs Spotlighting the Ensemble

Photo Features   Raise Your Voice: Check Out These 46 Songs Spotlighting the Ensemble
By Playbill Staff
Apr 02, 2021
 
From A Chorus Line to Hadestown, celebrate Broadway's unsung heroes with these showstopping group numbers.
The act one finale of Les Misérables.
The act one finale of Les Misérables. Joan Marcus

One of the magical aspects of musical theatre is the collaboration, a company coming together harmoniously to create a performance. While a show may follow the journey of a few principal characters, it is elevated to new heights with the work of the ensemble.

In honor of Broadway’s unsung heroes, check out these 46 showstopping group numbers that spotlight the ensemble.

46 PHOTOS
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
"La Vie Bohème" - Rent
Hairspray Playbill - Opening Night, July 2002
"You Can't Stop the Beat" - Hairspray
cover_no_shadow
"One Day More" - Les Misérables
Chicago Playbill - Opening Night
"Cell Block Tango" - Chicago
Putnam County Spelling Bee Playbill - Opening Night
"Pandemonium" - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Prom Playbill - December 2018
"You Happened" - The Prom
The Phantom of the Opera Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1988
"Masquerade" - The Phantom of the Opera
cover_no_shadow
"Prologue" - Into the Woods
Come From Away Playbill - Opening Night
"28 Hours/Wherever We Are" - Come From Away
Cats Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1982
"Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" - Cats
