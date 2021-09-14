Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh Begins September 14 Off-Broadway

The Second Stage production features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma.

Broadway isn't the only place celebrating reopenings in NYC today. Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh begins previews September 14 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre Off-Broadway, which reopens its doors to in-person audiences after an 18-month-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An opening is set for October 4.

The play stars Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma as the residents of a war-torn city as they seek peace through a series of notes that reveal a hunger for human connection. Letters of Suresh is a companion piece to Joseph’s play Animals Out of Paper.

The production is directed by May Adrales, with scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, projection design by Shawn Duan, and casting by The Telsey Office.

(Updated September 14, 2021)