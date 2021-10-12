Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh Opens October 12 Off-Broadway

The Second Stage production features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma.

A week after performances were canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case backstage, Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh opens October 12 Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre Off-Broadway. The show, originally scheduled to open October 4, is the first Second Stage production to open its doors to in-person audiences after an 18-month-long shutdown due to the pandemic.

The play stars Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey, and Thom Sesma as the residents of a war-torn city as they seek peace through a series of notes that reveal a hunger for human connection. Letters of Suresh is a companion piece to Joseph’s play Animals Out of Paper.



A Look at Letters of Suresh at Second Stage A Look at Letters of Suresh at Second Stage 9 PHOTOS

The production is directed by May Adrales, with scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes and Nathan A. Roberts, projection design by Shawn Duan, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Click here for more information.

(Updated October 12, 2021)

Checking In With… Sweeney Todd and Letters of Suresh Star Thom Sesma