Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman Will Star in World Premiere of Rumi: The Musical

Naaman and Dana Al Fardan's new musical will play the London Coliseum in November.

Rumi: The Musical, penned by Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman, will make its world premiere at the London Coliseum November 23 and 24.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan with choreography by Anjali Mehra, the cast will feature performers of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian heritage, including Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Shams Tabrizi, Naaman as Rumi, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Kimya, and Soophia Foroughi as Kara with additional casting to be announced. The artists will be backed by a 25-piece orchestra, conducted by Joe Davison.

Rumi: The Musical, with lyrics derived from the poetry of 13th century philosopher Rumi, is based on a story by Evren Sharma.

The upcoming concerts will have orchestrations and arrangements by Joe Davison, vocal arrangements by Nikki Davison, and Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani.

The live premiere, produced by Ali Matar, follows the full-length concept album on Broadway Records. Tickets will go on sale September 14 at the London Coliseum website.

