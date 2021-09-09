Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman Will Star in World Premiere of Rumi: The Musical

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman Will Star in World Premiere of Rumi: The Musical
By Andrew Gans
Sep 09, 2021
 
Naaman and Dana Al Fardan's new musical will play the London Coliseum in November.
Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman
Ramin Karimloo and Nadim Naaman

Rumi: The Musical, penned by Dana Al Fardan and Nadim Naaman, will make its world premiere at the London Coliseum November 23 and 24.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan with choreography by Anjali Mehra, the cast will feature performers of Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian heritage, including Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo as Shams Tabrizi, Naaman as Rumi, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Kimya, and Soophia Foroughi as Kara with additional casting to be announced. The artists will be backed by a 25-piece orchestra, conducted by Joe Davison.

Rumi: The Musical, with lyrics derived from the poetry of 13th century philosopher Rumi, is based on a story by Evren Sharma.

The upcoming concerts will have orchestrations and arrangements by Joe Davison, vocal arrangements by Nikki Davison, and Middle Eastern musical supervision by Maias Alyamani.

The live premiere, produced by Ali Matar, follows the full-length concept album on Broadway Records. Tickets will go on sale September 14 at the London Coliseum website.

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

28 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.