Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, Jared Grimes Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl Broadway Revival

The Michael Mayer-directed production will play the August Wilson Theatre in spring 2022.

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes have joined the upcoming Beanie Feldstein-led Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Dates and a venue are also locked in: the production will begin previews March 26, 2022, at the August Wilson Theatre (currently home to Pass Over) ahead of an April 24 opening.

Tony nominee Karimloo, last seen on Broadway in Anastasia, will play Nick Arnstein with five-time Emmy winner Lynch (Glee) as Mrs. Rosie Brice and Grimes (A Soldier’s Play) as Eddie Ryan. As previously announced, Feldstein (Hello, Dolly!) will take on the role of Fanny Brice.

The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will feature a revised book by Harvey Fierstein (the two previously collaborated on a U.K. revival of the show). The new staging will also feature set design by David Zinn, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and tap choreography by Ayodele Casel. Funny Girl has music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and an original book by Isobel Lennart.

More casting and creative team members will be announced shortly.

A fan presale begins October 6 at 9 AM ET. To sign up, visit FunnyGirlonBroadway.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public October 8 at 10 AM.